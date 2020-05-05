The Tanner softball team featured two seniors in 2020. They are Raegan Moran (11) and Jayla Walton (5). To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: Tanner softball
Obituaries
Charles Newton Creech, 82, of Athens, died Friday at Limestone Health Facility. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Graveside service for Melvin D. Harris, 87, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hatchett Cemetery in Tanner. Rev. Charles N. Simmons officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at the funeral home 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
Sherry Lynn Burris, 70, daughter of Lionel T. and Lillian Burris, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Burris is survived by Thomas A. Hendrix (uncle), numerous cousins, and lifelong friend, Donna Jones. Sherry was a resident of Athens, Alabama, lat…
Linda Locke Beasley, 77, passed away Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; and daughters, Beth Beasley, Chabigny House and Jamie Gumins. The family will announce a celebration of life later this summer.
