Senior Spotlight: West Limestone baseball
Courtesy photo

The West Limestone baseball team featured four seniors in 2020. They are, standing from left, Clayten Pugh, Tucker Malone and Branson Owens. Kneeling is Dylan Simmons. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.

