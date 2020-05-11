Senior Spotlight: West Limestone baseball

Hazel Black Teeples, 93, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, May 10, 2020, at home. Mrs. Teeples was born on October 24, 1926, to Walter Lester Black and Mary Susan Jane Moran. Graveside services for Mrs. Teeples will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation wil…