The West Limestone boys soccer team featured four seniors in 2020. They are Xavier Brinkley, Richie Grimes and Shane James. Not pictured is Miguel Rico. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: West Limestone boys soccer
