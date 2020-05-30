The West Limestone girls soccer team featured five seniors in 2020. They are Murphy Yates, Katherine Medrano, Kyanna Spry and Hannah Clemmons. Not pictured is Aubry Robinson. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: West Limestone girls soccer
Obituaries
Mr. David Wayne Ferguson, 58, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Mr. Ferguson was born April 21, 1962, in Athens, Alabama, to Billy Wayne and Gayle Goforth Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor Lawrence and Mary Ferguson, John William a…
Leroy Craft, 84, of Athens, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at home. Mr. Craft was born February 1, 1936, to Leonard Melvin Craft and Thelma Wallace Craft. Funeral services for Mr. Craft will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Randy Carter officiatin…
Jo Ann McCracken Sandlin, 87, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home. She was born June 9, 1932, to Walter "Sam" McCracken and Mary Boyd McCracken. Jo Ann was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Crutcher and was well-known for her…
Nolan "Stump" Wayne Haney, 75, of Elkmont, Alabama, died May 24, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. May 27, 2020, at Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Alabama.
Roger Daniel Butler, 57, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. He was a member of Blackburn Road Baptist Church and a employee at Steelcase, Athens, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Butler. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesda…
