The West Limestone track team featured five seniors in 2020. They are, from left, Ronald Haggenmaker, Luke Waters, Cassidy Winter, Levi Jackson and David Arnette. To have your school's spring sports team seniors featured in The News Courier, send a photo with their names to jeff@athensnews-courier.com.
Senior Spotlight: West Limestone track
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
The graveside service for Janet Marilyn O'Conner, 66, of Athens, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Todd Cemetery. Mrs. O'Conner passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 27, 1953, to Herbert Ezell and Ruby Jean Hardaway Ezell. Mrs. O'Conner is prece…
Wanda Lee Mershon, 73, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Roselawn Cemetery with Larry Trotter officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Larry Dale Pressnell, 66, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Mr. Pressnell was born on May 12, 1954, in Athens, Alabama, to William Tillman Pressnell and Hazel Christine Waldrep Pressnell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William…
Most Popular
Articles
- DA: Argument over vehicle prompted fatal shooting
- Arrest Reports for 5/16/20
- Charges upgraded in Mill Valley Drive shooting
- BREAKING: Man charged with murder in Monday shooting
- 2 FIRES, HOURS APART: Homes deemed total loss; no injuries reported
- SWEET GROWN ALABAMA: Program launches searchable database for produce
- COVID-19: Athens updates rules governing court, recreation, disconnects
- FATAL SHOOTING: New law prompted capital murder charge
- UPDATE: Speed limit lowered on part of Forrest Street in Athens
- Man charged with reckless endangerment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.