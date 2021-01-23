No matter what the final tally of wins and losses may have been for high school football teams in Limestone County this season, the fact that the schools made it through the entire 2020 campaign without any major disruptions from COVID-19 is a victory in itself.
However, seven local players found even more reason to celebrate after being named to the Alabama Sportswriters Association's all-state team in late December.
Two made the first team, two made the second team, and three were named honorable mentions in their respective classes.
Senior Chris Allen of 5A Ardmore and senior River Helms of 4A West Limestone were named to the first team, with Allen as an athlete and Helms on offense. Allen was a weapon all over the field for the Tigers, while Helms made his presence known as both a tight end and defensive back for the Wildcats.
Allen finished the 2020 season with 80 carries for 469 yards and five touchdowns, one passing touchdown and six receptions for 121 yards on offense, along with four return touchdowns — two kickoff and two punt — on special teams. He also had 61 tackles, three interceptions and two touchdowns on defense.
“Chris Allen continues to do everything,” Ardmore coach P.J. Wright said after the Tigers' game against Clements. “He had a punt return touchdown, an interception and a huge run down to the 1-yard line (during that game). He's definitely got my vote for All-Region.”
Helms had 38 receptions for 598 yards and 10 touchdowns along with 16 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns on offense during the season.
“I think he's probably the only kid I've ever seen that said 'Hey, I'm going to do this,' and then went out and did it,” West head coach Shelby Davis said after Helms signed to play for Western Kentucky. “He set his mind to something and he went after it, and I don't think I've ever seen another kid go after it like River has. He set the standard high for West Limestone football, and that's the standard we want to have. We're proud of him, and we're going to miss him.”
Helms' teammate, senior Thorne Slaton, made the Class 4A list as an honorable mention. Slaton was a major part of the Wildcats' offense coming out of the backfield this season. He totaled 207 carries for 1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Jack Tregoning of Athens was named to the Class 6A second-team defense. He tallied 143 tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a sack in 2020. The interception was a critical component in the Golden Eagles' 49-40 win over Hueytown in what proved to be a high-scoring shootout back in September.
Senior offensive lineman Tyler Moore of East Limestone was named to the second-team offense for Class 5A. Moore graded 88% with 61 pancake blocks during the 2020 campaign.
Senior teammates Michael Guster and Eric Jefferson of Tanner were named to the Class 2A team as honorable mentions.
Guster had 119 carries for 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns at running back for the Rattlers, while Jefferson graded 90% and had 12 pancake blocks as a member of the offensive line.
