Fourteen members of the Calhoun Community College Warhawks baseball team will be moving on to new programs to continue their academic and athletic careers beginning this fall.
Solomon Washington will be attending Oklahoma State University. Kevin Dowdell will also be going to the Big 12 Conference along with Washington to attend West Virginia University.
Three players are staying in-state. Jake Glenn and Skylar Holland will both be attending the University of South Alabama. Colin Partain, a Decatur native, will be attending the University of Montevallo.
Evan Koob and Cam Jennings will be both be moving on to play baseball at Freed-Hardeman University located in Henderson, Tennessee. Tyler Legere, Slayden Swanson, Zac Pearson, Roland Ryan and Sebastian Matlock will also be moving across the state line to Tennessee. Legere will be attending Lipscomb University (Nashville), Swanson is moving on to Maryville College (Maryville) and Pearson will be attending Austin Peay State University located in Clarksville, Tennessee. Ryan is moving on to Trevecca University (Nashville), while Matlock will be attending Martin Methodist College located in Pulaski.
Tomas Sanchez is moving down to Florida, where he will be attending Southeastern University in Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.