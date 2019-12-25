Several locals make All-State football teams

Several local football players received statewide recognition recently when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced the Class 1A-7A All-State teams.
Five locals were honored, with two making the first team in their respective classifications. One other made the second team, while two were named honorable mention.
Clements running back Jairrice Pryor was named first team All-State in Class 3A after a spectacular senior season in which he helped lead the Colts to a 6-5 record and a second consecutive trip to the Class 3A playoffs.
Pryor rushed for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns, an average of 159.5 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game.
Tanner senior wide receiver J.J. Jones was a bright spot in a rebuilding year for the Rattlers, as he showed enough talent to be named first-team All-State in Class 2A despite Tanner's 1-9 record.
The 6-foot-4-inch Jones had 30 receptions for 720 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, an average of 24 yards per reception. He also had eight carries for 57 yards and five punt returns for 77 yards for the Rattlers.
West Limestone's wide receiver River Helms was named to the second team in Class 4A. Helms, a 6-foot-4-inch basketball standout who only just completed his second season playing football, had 752 yards and 13 touchdowns on 45 receptions for the Wildcats. Helms also played free safety for the final three games of the season, and had an interception return for a touchdown in the Wildcats' final game against Ardmore.
In a very competitive Class 6A, Athens had one player who made All-State; linebacker Rush Boyett was named honorable mention.
Boyett had 111 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks to lead the Golden Eagles defense and help the team to an 8-4 record and trip to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Clements was the only local team with more than one All-State nominee. Defensive back Miles Fleming was named honorable mention All-State in 3A.
Fleming had 83 solo tackles, six tackle assists and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. His biggest interception of the season came in the Colts' 31-25 double-overtime win over Colbert Heights, in which he intercepted a Colbert Heights pass in the end zone in the second overtime to seal the victory.
These five players and more will be recognized in the Saturday print edition of The News Courier when the All-County Football Team is named.
