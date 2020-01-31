Several teams hosting area tournaments

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy may be a small and relatively new school, but the Lions are carving out a niche in North Alabama when it comes to high school basketball.
Lindsay Lane not only boasts the top scorer in state high school history in Tommy Murr but is having team success as well on the boys and girls side.
Lindsay Lane is the only school in Limestone County that won its area in both boys and girls and will host both area tournaments. The Lindsay Lane girls rolled through Class 1A, Area 15 with an 8-0 record to win outright, while the boys finished in a tie for first with R.A. Hubbard after both teams went 7-1. The Lions won a coin flip to decide which school would host the tournament.
Boys coach Steve Murr and girls coach Rick Wright decided to play a tough non-area schedule to help prepare their teams for area play. The Class 1A Lions have played mostly larger schools in non-area games. While this has hurt the teams' overall records (Lindsay Lane's boys are 19-10 and the girls are 12-15), it helped them in the games that mattered.
“One thing we've done is really scheduled up,” Murr said. “We play pretty much only 3A, 4A and 5A schools outside of our area. The girls' record isn't as good as it could be, but they've played a lot of good competition, so when we're in our area, both teams have done better because they're prepared for it.”
Class 1A, Area 15 is a five-team area, which means the tournaments take an extra day. The tournaments begins Monday with Athens Bible's girls taking on Whitesburg Christian at 5:30 p.m. in the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed game. The boys tournament follows at 7 p.m. with ABS taking on Oakwood Adventist in the 4-5 game.
The tournament continues Tuesday night with the girls game at 5:30 and boys at 7. Lindsay Lane's team take the floor Thursday, with the girls playing either Athens Bible or Whitesburg at 5:30 p.m. and the boys playing either ABS or Oakwood at 7. The championship games are Saturday at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
“It's a big help playing at home,” Murr said. “I think our kids worked really hard to get that opportunity to host, and we have great crowds. Our student section does a great job. They'll be there and cheering. I think it's really helped our school and really brought us together supporting each other and having fun watching the games.”
While Lindsay Lane is the only school hosting both the boys and girls area tournaments, several other teams are hosting one or the other.
Athens High hosts the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament. Since Area 15 has only three teams, Athens advances automatically to the championship and will play either Muscle Shoals or Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Athens boys will play its area tournament at Columbia and will take on Muscle Shoals in the semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
East Limestone is hosting the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament and will play Madison County in the semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The championship game is at 6 p.m. Saturday. East's girls play in the area tournament at Madison Academy and will take on Madison County at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
West Limestone's boys are hosting the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament, which is also a three-team tournament. Elkmont will take on Brooks in the semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner facing off against the Wildcats in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday. West Limestone and Elkmont's girls play each other 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinal of the girls tournament at Brooks, with the winner advancing to play Brooks at 6 p.m. Thursday in the title game.
In Class 3A, Clements' boys will play top seed and tournament host Lauderdale County High at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Area 16 tournament semifinal, while the Colts girls will take on Lexington in the semifinals of the girls tournament 7:30 p.m. Monday, also at LCHS.
Tanner once again hosts the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament. The Rattlers play either Tharptown or Colbert County in the semifinal 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Tanner girls play their area tournament at Hatton. The Rattlers play Tharptown 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinal.
The area tournament champions host the subregional round game while the area runner-ups play their subregional game on the road. Girls subregional round games take place Feb. 10, while the boys subregional games are Feb. 11.
