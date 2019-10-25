Sheffield running back Jaylen Jones had 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs powered their way past Tanner 34-18 Thursday night.
The highlight of Jones' night was a 97-yard touchdown run that put Sheffield up 22-6 midway through the fourth quarter one play after the Bulldogs defense had intercepted a pass at the goal line.
Sheffield had 310 rushing yards in the game and outgained Tanner in total yardage 416-226.
Tanner started out strong, as the Rattlers took the opening kickoff and drove for a score, with Michael Guster completing the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
But Sheffield quickly answered with its powerful running game. A 25-yard run by Jones set the Bulldogs up at the 5, and Derrick Hood took it in on the next play to put Sheffield up 8-6 after the 2-point conversion.
Sheffield then got tricky, and tried an onside kick, which they recovered at midfield. The Bulldogs then drove 46 yards for a score, which came when Khori Bowling threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Cherry on fourth and 10.
Tanner's offense showed some spark, and drove inside the Bulldogs' 30, but an interception at the goal line ended the threat. The next play would completely change the game, as Jones burst through the line and outran the Tanner defense for a 97-yard touchdown run that would give Sheffield a 22-6 lead it would carry into halftime.
Sheffield received the second-half kickoff and methodically drove down the field. Jones capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that put the Bulldogs up by 22 points.
Tanner wouldn't quit, and made a game of it in the fourth quarter. Pass completions of 27 and 28 yards from Skylar Townsend to J.J. Jones put Tanner in position, and Evan Fuqua capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Rattlers some life with 6:51 remaining.
Tanner then recovered an onside kick and quickly drove for another score, which came when Townsend tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 3:53 left. However, the 2-point conversion attempt after both scores failed, which kept Sheffield's lead at 10 points.
Sheffield recovered Tanner's next onside kick attempt, and completely put the game out of reach when Jones scored his third touchdown of the night on a 14-yard run with 57 seconds left.
Townsend only played quarterback for Tanner in the fourth quarter, but completed four passes for 78 yards and a score. Fuqua was the leading rusher, gaining 83 yards and scoring a touchdown on 14 carries.
Tanner (1-8, 1-5) closes out its season next Thursday at East Limestone.
