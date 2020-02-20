Athens Bible School senior Mackenzie Davis recently signed a volleyball scholarship to play at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Davis helped lead the Trojans to a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2019 and was named the Class 1A Player of the Year by Al.com in 2020.
Signing with Wallace State
Richard Louis Brock, 69, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, February 14, 2020. Mr. Brock was born September 21, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens and was employed as a contractor for NASA. He loved his job, Alabama football, and most of all his fami…
James Cheatham, 67, of Moulton died Wednesday at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation is 12-2pm Friday at Caddo Congregational Christian Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM. Lawrence Funeral Home directing. James was the husband of Rita Cheatham.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Steve Olney and Tony Boyles officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Funeral service for Wallace Coleman, 69, will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home with the Rev. Damon T. Betts officiating. The body will lie in repose one hour before funeral time.
