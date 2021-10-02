Athens senior softball players Emily and Katie Simon are sisters and will be continuing their academic and athletic careers together on the softball field in college at Auburn University at Montgomery.
Both were originally committed to Wallace State to play softball.
Athens finished with an overall record of 46-14 this past season under now retired head coach Thad Prater.
It was a strong year on the field as a team for the Golden Eagles despite losing on the opening day of the state championships in Oxford back in May.
Emily Simon finished the season with 171.1 innings pitched and 31 games started. She had a 24-6 record. She finished with an ERA of 1.6 and struck out 251 batters. The opponent’s batting average against her in the circle was .192.
Emily Simon not only took care of business pitching, she was just as good offensively with a .435 batting average in 154 at-bats. Her on-base percentage was .506. She finished with 67 hits, 34 singles, 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Katie Simon finished her junior campaign with a batting average of .383 and an OBP of .433. She had 45 singles, 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBIs totaling 62 hits. She finished with an overall record in the circle of 14-6 with 152 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.