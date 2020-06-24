Soccer club ready to get season going

After having its spring season cut short after only a couple of practices and games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cottontown United soccer club of Athens is ready to get back on the field.
Club coach Byron Godbee said the club is holding tryouts July 11 at its field behind the old Athens Middle School and will start its season soon after.
“We're all excited and ready to go,” Godbee said. “It's been a long time since we were able to get out on the soccer field, so we're all looking forward to it.”
The club has not even been around for two full years but has experienced massive growth in a short time. The club began with just one girls team, and in less than two years, it will expand to three girls teams and two boys teams from the U9-U14 age groups.
Godbee said the idea for the club began when he was coaching in the Athens Parks and Recreation Department league and saw just how many players signed up to play soccer. He helped coach a team that went to the Alabama Parks and Recreation state tournament and easily won the competition in consecutive years.
“I coached with rec the year before last, and I remember them saying they had something like more than 700 kids signed up for soccer in Athens,” Godbee said. “That right there shows, 'Hey, it's time to do something.' Especially when we pretty much swept the state competition.”
Godbee said the growth of the club in such a short time isn't that surprising given the amount of youths in Athens and Limestone County who enjoy playing the sport.
“There really wasn't a whole lot of outlets in Athens for an advanced level of soccer,” Godbee said. “There was a need there that we're trying to fill. Now, the word has gotten out, and people are really wanting to be involved. We've brought on several more coaches, and they're all excited and enthusiastic.”
Tryouts for all age groups will take place Saturday, July 11, and teams will be selected soon after. Godbee said the hope is to play about one tournament per month while also playing games against other clubs from around the area.
But a lot of that depends on what happens with the novel coronavirus.
“We're hoping things don't take another turn for the worse,” Godbee said. “As we return, we're being cautious. We're telling all of our players and parents if anyone in their family exhibited any symptoms or has a fever, don't come to practice. There are no mandatory practices. I think just doing things that are common sense at this point is what is needed.”
Visit cottontownunited.org for more information about the club and tryouts.
