Soccer Signing

Elkmont goalkeeper Tee Boyd, seated center, recently signed a scholarship to play soccer at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. Boyd will begin his collegiate career in August and plans to major in biblical studies at the university. Freed-Hardeman is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the American Midwest Conference. With Boyd are his brother, Ryan, left, and mother Chala. Standing is Freed-Hardeman soccer coach Jason Elliott.
