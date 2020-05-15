Soccer has been a big part of the Tanner athletic program for several years now. This week's release of the All-State soccer teams only bolstered the school's reputation in the sport.
A few days after the overall All-State soccer team was released, the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association unveiled the All-State teams by classification, and numerous Tanner players made the Class 1A-3A team in both boys and girls.
Five total Tanner boys players were selected to the first or second teams, while three Rattlers girls were named to the second team.
On the boys side, sophomore forward Manuel Felipe and senior midfielder Gonzalo Rubio were named to the Class 1A-3A first team All-State. Senior midfielder Richard Rosas, junior defender Frankie Vicente and senior goalkeeper Emanuel Gonzalez were named to the second team.
On the girls side, sophomore midfielder Bryonna Castrejon, junior midfielder Samantha Moreno and senior defender Nayeli Ramirez were named second team All-State.
“It's really good to see that we're getting the recognition” Tanner boys soccer coach Matt Smith said. “The boys and girls have worked extremely hard. It's a product of the extra work they've put in off the field and away from the coaches. It's really great to see Tanner kids being recognized. It's a great honor for them, and they're very appreciative of it.”
Four other local players were named to the All-State team in their respective classifications.
Clements junior forward Leslie Gonzalez was named first team All-State in Class 1A-3A on the girls side, while East Limestone senior forward Emily Edelman and Elkmont senior defender Jazmin Ristau were named to the girls second team in Class 4A-5A.
Athens High had one player selected to the Class 6A boys All-State team, with senior defender Kevin Jurado being named first team.
