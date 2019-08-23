Special teams is sometimes an overlooked part of football, but special teams came through in a big way for Ardmore Friday night, directly leading to 13 points and helping the Tigers to a 27-9 win over West Morgan.
Ardmore had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a blocked punt return for a touchdown, which helped offset four turnovers and four penalties by the Tigers in the first quarter alone.
West Morgan got on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, but the Tigers answered immediately when Conner Harbin received the ensuing kickoff and sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown. Xzander Atkins tied the game with his first of three successful extra points.
Ardmore took its first lead of the game midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Owen Doss, and expanded its lead late in the quarter when Dylan Lanier scooped up a blocked punt and rumbled 18 yards into the end zone to give the Tigers a 20-7 lead they would carry into halftime.
Ardmore put the game away midway through the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run by Luke Hogan.
Ardmore's defense had a great game, holding West Morgan to just 74 rushing yards and 73 passing yards in the contest. The Tigers had 171 rushing yards in the game, with Thomas Colston leading the way with 63 yards on 10 carries. Hogan had 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Ardmore (1-0) will travel to play Elkmont next Friday in a county rivalry game.
