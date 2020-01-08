You could clearly hear the excitement in Tanner boys coach Chris Whitt's voice after his Rattlers held on for a 34-33 victory over West Limestone Tuesday night.
It might not have been the most cleanly played game, but Whitt said the defensive effort from his players was off the chart. Tanner won despite not scoring a point the final 3:37 of the game as West almost overcame an 11-point deficit before falling one point short.
“I felt like it was our best defensive game of the season until that last two minutes,” Whitt said. “I'm just proud of these guys for coming through. It was sloppy at times, but I'm proud of our defensive effort.”
West Limestone's top offensive combo of River Helms and Camryn Williams were held to just four and three points, respectively, as the Rattlers game plan to smother the Wildcats' top two scorers worked to perfection.
“I told them 2 (Helms) and 14 (Williams) could go off at anytime for 20 points a game, and I thought we did an outstanding job defending them,” Whitt said. “DaShaun McNabb did an unbelievable job on Cam Williams.”
The game was a defensive struggle from the opening tip, as neither team could get much offense going either in the half-court or in transition.
West led 8-5 after one quarter, but Tanner came back to take a lead in the second quarter before Brody White hit a 3-pointer with just a few seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 15.
Tanner dominated the third quarter, outscoring West Limestone 12-2 to take a 10-point lead. The Rattlers took their biggest lead of the night at 34-23 with 3:37 remaining, after J.J. Jones converted a 3-point play.
West Limestone began it's comeback, as Dylan Simmons hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to five. Ryan Britt made consecutive baskets, including one with 1:05 remaining, which cut the lead to a single point.
The Rattlers had three separate chances to convert free throws in the final minute to pull away, but they missed all three free throws. West missed a 3-point attempt with 14 seconds left and then, after getting the ball back following a Tanner missed free throw, saw its final offensive possession end with Jones stealing an inbounds pass in the final second.
Jones led all scorers with 15 points, while Malik Atkins chipped in 13 for the Rattlers. West was led by Simmons with 12 points and Britt with 11.
“I'm really proud of the effort these guys gave tonight,” Whitt said. “To come out on top gives them a boost of confidence going into an area game Friday night, so yeah, it was great.”
Girls
West Limestone 67, Tanner 61
The Winter sisters combined for 41 points Tuesday night, as West Limestone scored 41 points in the first half and then hung on for a six-point win over Tanner.
Senior Cassidy Winter led the scoring with 23 points, while her sister, freshman Carlie Belle Winter, added 18 of her own as the Wildcats jumped out to a 41-27 halftime lead.
Tanner fought back in the third quarter by outscoring West 22-13 to cut the lead to 54-49, but the Wildcats held the Rattlers to just 12 points in the fourth quarter to take the hard-fought victory.
Amaya Redus led Tanner with 16 points, while Shauna Fletcher scored 15 and Miracle Scott chipped in 10.
