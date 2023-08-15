Before the West Limestone’s Aug. 11 scrimmage, the Wildcats spent time learning about a vital but often overlooked side of sports.
Several members of AHSAA’s officiating staff volunteered their time to speak to the Wildcats about the relationship between referees and players.
They covered a few topics, such as communication with the refs, sportsmanship and safety, and then the players hit the field for more practice time before the whistle blows under those Friday night lights.
