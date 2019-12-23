Strong 2nd half sees Athens boys take victory

Athens coach Stace Tedford was not a happy man at halftime.
The Golden Eagles gave up open shot after open shot to St. John Paul II and found themselves down 39-30 at the break of their Friday night game. But his message in the locker room was apparently well-received, since the Golden Eagles went on a 23-4 run in the second half to land a 65-60 victory in the Pepsi Classic.
“We had a big talk at halftime about taking it personal," Tedford said. “If we're going to be any good this year, our kids are going to have to start taking it personal and start locking up defensively and taking care of the ball. We had just some horrific unforced turnovers and played some ugly basketball in the first half. I thought in the second half, we took care of the ball better, guarded better and had more intensity.”
The second half didn't start off well for the Golden Eagles, as St. John Paul II quickly took a 44-32 lead less than a minute into the second half. But the Golden Eagles dominated the rest of the quarter, outscoring the Falcons 16-1.
The team got its first lead of the game when Jordan Scott sunk a 3-pointer to give Athens a 48-45 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Athens kept the run going at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and a thunderous dunk by Keenan Hambrick with 5:28 remaining in the game capped a 23-4 run to give Athens a 55-48 lead.
St. John Paul II fought back and cut Athens' lead to three points in the final minute. However, Braden Gross and Hambrick each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to keep the Falcons at bay.
Tedford was relieved to see those free throws swish through the net, because it's something that hasn't been happening with much frequency this year.
“That's been our Achilles' heel,” Tedford said. “We lost a game to Russellville (60-59) where we went 3-10 in the final minute of the game from the free-throw line. But we've been working on it, and the guys have zeroed in. Braden made two big ones, and Keenan made two big ones.”
Athens had four players score in double figures, led by Tyree Patterson with 16 points. Gross had 14 points, while Antonio Shoulders tallied 13 and Hambrick chipped in with 11.
Athens finished play in the Pepsi Challenge with a 64-59 victory Saturday night over Huntsville that evened its overall record at 6-6. No statistics were available from that game as of The News Courier's press deadline.
The games were part of a successful tournament Athens was hosting for the second time. The tournament rotates among Austin, Decatur and Athens, and this was the first year for Athens to host in its new arena.
“It's great having 10 other schools from North Alabama come and see this facility,” Tedford said. “I think it's the best facility around. Having all the fans and the parents come right before Christmas, it's just a neat thing we do, and I hope we can continue to do it.”
