Two weeks ago, Ardmore High School senior Drake Chittam was awarded the Bryant Jordan Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award for Region 8 Class 5A. The News Courier had the opportunity to sit down with Chittam, along with Ardmore Assistant Principal Will Jarrett and Ardmore Track and Field Coach Brenda Morrow, to find out more about this honor.
“I actually didn’t even know there was an award until Mr. Jarrett gave my track coach the application and I filled it out like it was any other scholarship. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I started reading about it. I was like ‘Oh. Wow!’ this is a bigger scholarship,” said Chittam.
The Bryant Jordan Scholarship honors student athletes for not only their athleticism, but for their excellence in the classroom as well.
“Early on, I started making good grades and it’s been a pride thing to keep my grades sort of high. I think that’s what’s carried me through as a student and athlete,” said Chittam.
Chittam credits his grandmother, Susan Chittam, as one who has encouraged him throughout the years.
“She’s been there for me ever since I was little. She’s always kept me motivated and even on days where I don’t feel like running or I don’t feel like doing any school work, she’s pushed me to be a better man,” said Chittam.
As for the presentation to the Bryant Jordan Scholarship committee, that was on Chittam.
“The way the Bryant Jordan Scholarship application works is when the student receives their packet, they have to write a short essay that tells their background and their story. His stuff was phenomenal. The organization of it, how well he put his story on paper, was really well done. I know whatever he chooses to do after Ardmore, he’s going to do great,” said Jarrett.
What he’s chosen to do, Chittam said, is to attend UAH and study civil engineering.
“I’ve been interested in civil engineering for a while. I take design drafting at Limestone County Tech School to give me a background. I kind of know what goes into house building itself. I’m going to be land surveying for an engineering company during the summer, but I mainly want to focus on roadways. I’ve always been interested in that,” said Chittam.
Someone who has been a supporter and encouragement to Chittam since the 6th grade is Ardmore Track and Field Coach Brenda Morrow. Chittam almost gave up on track in the seventh grade.
“We were at camp, and he was a seventh-grader. We had to run a lot, something like eight miles in the morning and four to six miles in the afternoon. Drake was like, ‘It’s hot, I hate this, I’m miserable.’ We just kept encouraging him, and that lasted for a couple of years, it wasn’t just that once. When he started running faster, picking his pace up and making better friends on the team, he realized this was where he belonged and has been with us for six years,” said Morrow.
Having worked with Chittam for that length of time, Morrow has watched him grow.
“It’s a very long time, but it’s worth it. You watch them grow up and mature. Now that they do the next part of their life, it’s kind of sad, but they have to and I am so glad that I can be a part of that,” said Morrow.
Morrow had the opportunity to join Chittam at the Bryant Jordan Scholarship banquet.
“It was phenomenal, first of all. The best of the best were there, and Drake was part of that. It was amazing with so many athletes in that room and him being a standout at Ardmore High School. Being able to go and support our section was great. There really are no words,” said Morrow.
Receiving this award has been motivation for Chittam as he moves forward in his senior year.
“My senior year, before this award, I was just kind of cruising on through. I would say getting this is definitely like a wake-up call that I can’t just cruise on through, I’ve got to stay motivated,” said Chittam.
Chittam knows the value of those who have supported him and encouraged him through the years.
“Without the people I surround myself with, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Chittam.
