Survive and Advance: Tanner hangs on to defeat Clements

Tanner boys basketball coach Chris Whitt could only breathe a sigh of relief when the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night in the first round of the Limestone County Tournament. The third-seeded Rattlers hung on for a 54-52 win over No. 6 seed Clements, but Whitt wasn't exactly happy with the way his team performed.
“I believe the last two weeks we've put so much emphasis on area games, beating Sheffield and Hatton, that we really just didn't show up to play tonight,” Whitt said. “Credit to Clements, they played well, but we just didn't have any life about us.”
Tanner defeated Clements 56-39 earlier this month, but Tuesday's game was a dogfight from start to finish.
The Rattlers had a slim lead most of the first half, but Miles Fleming hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the first half to give Clements its first lead of the game. However, DaShaun McNabb hit a baseline jumper at the first-half buzzer to put the Rattlers up 25-24 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same. Every time Tanner would try to pull away, Clements would go on a scoring run to get right back in the game.
A Jabari Brown 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the third quarter gave Tanner its largest lead of the game at 37-30, but Clements scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut the lead right back to two points.
“We didn't take advantage of some mismatches early on, and they got some momentum,” Whitt said. “They had all the momentum going in the second half.”
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Clements took a 44-41 lead on a J.T. Farrar 3-pointer with 3:25 left, but Tanner answered right back with Brown's 3-pointer that tied the game. McNabb then hit a shot to put Tanner up 46-44 with 2:40 remaining. The Rattlers wouldn't trail again.
Shane Starnes tied the game one final time at 50 with a 3-pointer with 1:20 left, but J.J. Jones answered with a 3-point play to put Tanner back up by three points with 1:01 remaining.
After Clements' Deontae Crenshaw made a basket and Tanner's Malik Newman made a free throw, Clements had possession with a chance to tie or win. The Colts called a timeout with 12.4 seconds left to set up a final play, but Tanner played great defense in the final seconds and tipped the ball away. By the time Clements recovered possession, there was only time for a desperation heave, which was well wide of the basket.
“Luckily, we've got a switch that we can flip,” Whitt said. “It's just a matter why don't we flip it at the beginning of the game? That's my biggest issue with them right now.”
Jones scored 26 points to lead Tanner, while Adkins scored 12. Clements was led by Farrar with 23 points and Dylan Patrick with 16.
Tanner will face No. 2 seed Elkmont in the semifinals of the tournament at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Whitt hopes the team's effort is better against the Red Devils.
“Maybe we got the bad game out of the way,” Whitt said. “I hope Friday is better than tonight for sure.”
