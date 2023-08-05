Last week, the Athens Bible School hosted a two-day softball camp at their campus for the younger generation of stars on the diamond to learn the basics of the game.
“We had a great two-day softball camp for our younger girls,” Jeremy Burns, Athens Bible School’s softball coach, said. “Our coaches and varsity softball players worked with the girls on softball fundamentals such as; batting, throwing, fielding, base-running and sliding.”
The focus of the camp was made very clear by Burns, who expressed how important it is for the campgoers and the camp instructors.
“It was a great team building opportunity to not only build softball skills, but also relationships,” Burns said. “Our focus in developing our softball program at ABS starts with the youngest players on the team up to the oldest.”
It was not all hard work for the girls who attended the weekend camp in the hot sun, as Burns and his other instructors at the camp rolled out some fun and games to cool off.
“We learned a lot, had some fun water activities and ended the camp with a slip and slide to practice sliding (skills),” Burns said. “I think everyone had a lot of fun — coaches, big girls and the little girls. We’re looking forward to next year’s softball camp, and we are excited about the future of the ABS softball program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.