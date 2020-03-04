Swinging scholarship
Courtesy photo

Clements senior Abigail Baker, seated second from left, signed to accept a scholarship offer to play golf at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. With her are, seated from left, her father Buck Baker, mother Lori Baker and sister Calli Baker. Standing, from left, are Wallace State golf coach J.J. Adams and Clements golf coach Dale Welborn.

