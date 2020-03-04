Clements senior Abigail Baker, seated second from left, signed to accept a scholarship offer to play golf at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. With her are, seated from left, her father Buck Baker, mother Lori Baker and sister Calli Baker. Standing, from left, are Wallace State golf coach J.J. Adams and Clements golf coach Dale Welborn.
Swinging scholarship
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Laura Unice Coleman Brookshire, 92, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. Mrs. Brookshire was born October 17, 1927 in Hazel Green, Alabama. She was a member of Shanghai Baptist Church in Athens, a homemaker and a military wife of Gilbert Otto…
Loyd Clem, 90, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Friday, February 28, 2020 in Athens, Alabama. Visitation 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Ardmore Chapel F.H. Funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial at Hasting Cemetery.
Mrs. Linda Kay Smith, 64, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Smith was born June 7, 1955, in Athens, Alabama, to William Hargrove and Maxie Wallace Hargrove. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Rickey Smith of Athens, Alabama; s…
Elizabeth Irene Stanfield, 77, of Athens, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Burial in New Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Spry.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Ardmore wreck victim ID'd
- Sex offender arrested in Ardmore
- Arrest Reports for 2/29/20
- Arrest Reports for 2/28/20
- Athens woman facing charges over stolen identities
- 1 injured in West Limestone bridge collapse
- LIMESTONE VOTES: What you need to know for today's election
- On time: Official predicts spring finish to Forrest Street bridges project
- Arrest Reports for 2/27/20
- Slow sewer vexes Athens resident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.