Coming off a tough loss to the Mars Hill Bible Panthers back on March 12, the Tanner Rattlers have bounced back in a big way this week in continuing to lead the state in goals scored with back to back road wins over the Colombia Eagles by a final score of 8-2 and a win over the Athens Golden Eagles of 4-1 on Thursday night.
Final stats from win over the Eagles:
Nehemias Vicente: Two goals.
Randy Cortes: Three goals, one assist.
Rafeal Lagunas: One goal.
Manuel Felipe: Two goals, two assists.
Steven Lopez: One assist.
Josue Rubio: One assist.
Final stats from victory over the Golden Eagles:
Rattlers stats:
Cortes: Three goals.
Felipe: One goal.
Golden Eagles stats:
The Rattlers have scored 79 goals in 10 games so far this year, averaging 8.3 goals per match. They currently hold an overall record of 8-2 and are ranked fourth in Class 1A/3A.
“I felt like we possessed the ball real well and our spacing and passes were very affective,” head coach Matt Smith said. Our goalie, Emmanuel Gonzalez, set the tone early with his vocal pressence and sets from the back. He had a great night.”
