A physical battle was waged in the paint in Friday night's Class 2A Northwest Regional boys semifinal between Tanner and Vincent.
When the final buzzer sounded, it was Vincent's Ryshod Keith who came out victorious, as his 26 points and 13 rebounds led the Yellow Jackets to a 52-41 victory over the Rattlers.
Tanner's J.J. Jones had 20 points and 12 rebounds of his own, but Malik Atkins was the only other Tanner player who scored more than three points. Atkins finished with 14.
“That is probably the most physical game I've ever seen down here,” Tanner coach Chris Whitt said. “We were just getting pounded. To constantly get hit like we were getting hit, it's difficult to keep the mindset like you're supposed to, but these guys kept battling.”
Tanner led late in the second quarter, but Vincent finished the quarter on a run to take a 23-21 halftime lead.
The Yellow Jackets extended the lead to 35-30 after three quarters before outscoring Tanner 17-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“We have a lot of respect for Tanner and Coach Whitt,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “They're always here. You know you're going to have to go through them if you want to win the regional.”
Tanner finished its season with a 19-8 record, falling short of the state tournament in Birmingham after reaching it the past two seasons. Whitt gave credit to his seniors for doing their part to uphold the Tanner basketball tradition.
“I'm extremely proud of these seniors and what they've accomplished,” Whitt said. “This is our 21st year in a row to make it to regionals, and these guys made it to the Final Four twice. I've been around these guys since they were in elementary school, and it's going to be tough watching them graduate.”
Class 5A
Fairfield 46, East Limestone 43
East Limestone relied a lot on its defense to win games this year. But in the semifinal of the Class 5A Northwest Regional tournament Saturday, it was a lack of offense that doomed the Indians to defeat.
All-State player Austin Harvell scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds in his final game, but no other East player scored in double figures. East Limestone was held to single-digit points in two of the four quarters, including the fourth, when they only scored eight points.
“It was a tough game, and our guys left their hearts on the floor today,” East Limestone coach Fred Steger said.
Fairfield led 13-9 after one quarter, but East clawed back to 25-23 at halftime. The Tigers took a 38-35 lead after three quarters, and each team scored eight points in the fourth.
East had the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Fairfield's Malik Nathan stole a pass to prevent a chance at a basket.
Turnovers were a huge difference in the game. East Limestone turned the ball over 19 times, which led to 19 Fairfield points. The Indians only scored five points off of nine Fairfield turnovers.
Saturday's game was the final one for five East Limestone seniors, including Xavier Griffith, who had eight points and seven rebounds.
East finished its season with a 23-8 record.
“These guys were a lot of fun to coach,” Steger said. “I hate it ended like it did.”
