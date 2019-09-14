Tanner stepped out of region play to face a tough opponent in Class 4A No. 9-ranked Good Hope, and acquitted itself well before falling 42-27 Friday night.
Good Hope jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, but Tanner struck back early in the second on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun McNabb to J.J. Jones.
Good Hope answered with another touchdown to take a 22-7 lead but Tanner once again answered with a touchdown run by Evan Fuqua to cut the lead to eight points. However, Good Hope scored a touchdown right before halftime to take a 29-14 lead into the locker room.
Good Hope put the game away in the third quarter with two touchdowns to go up 42-14.
Tanner fought back in the fourth quarter and scored two touchdowns of their own to make the score closer.
The Rattlers (0-4) will jump back into Class 2A, Region 8 play next Friday when they host Tharptown.
Arab 42, Ardmore 14
Ardmore fell to 0-2 in Class 5A, Region 8 play with a 42-14 loss to Arab Friday night.
The Arabian Knights jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and led 42-0 at halftime before cruising to victory in the second half.
Ardmore quarterback Ross Reynolds, who suffered a season-ending injury last year against Ardmore, threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a pair of rushing scores for Arab (3-1, 1-1).
