Tanner jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but Red Bay scored the next 42 points to turn the game into a blowout and take an eventual 50-21 win.
Red Bay quarterback Jalen Vinson did most of the damage. He finished the game 11 for 18 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, as Red Bay (8-0, 5-0 Class 2A, Region 7) clinched the region championship.
Vinson also had a 62-yard interception return right before halftime.
Red Bay's defense held Tanner to minus-19 yards rushing and just 48 yards of total offense in the game.
Tanner (1-7, 1-4) closes out region play next week with a home game against Sheffield.
