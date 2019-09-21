Tanner used big plays to its advantage, as the Rattlers raced past Tharptown 39-3 to take its their first victory of the season.
The Rattlers had three touchdown runs of 40 yards or more, including a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter that were longer than 60 yards.
Tanner (1-4, 1-0 Class 2A, Region 8), got on the board early when Michael Guster scored on a 40-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. J.J. Jones added a touchdown of his own a few minutes later and Evan Fuqua gave the Rattlers a 20-0 lead after one quarter when he scored on a 20-yard run.
Tanner opened the lead to 26-0 early in the second quarter on Fuqua's second touchdown of the night, this one a 10-yard run.
The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter. Tharptown (1-3, 0-3) got its only points of the night on a 33-yard field goal before Tanner scored the final two touchdowns. Jones scored on a 65-yard run before eighth-grader Elinneaus Orr closed the scoring with an 83-yard burst.
