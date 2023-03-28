The JV boys soccer team at Tanner High School won the first ever Limestone County JV Soccer Tournament last week.
The team beat East Limestone 7-0 to bring home the first JV county trophy.
Cade Dorning was named the MVP and finished the tournament with 5 goals and 3 assists.
Uriel Solís was named to the all tournament team with 4 goals.
Carlos Maldonado was also named to the all tournament team. Coach Matt Smith said he anchored the defense with zero goals given up all tournament.
The Varsity boys beat Ardmore in the semi-finals round of their tournament on Friday 10-0. They play Elkmont next for the title, the game has been rescheduled and a new date has yet to be announced.
