Now in the state record books for most consecutive hat-tricks in a season, Tanner’s Randy Cortes tallied four goals in the Rattlers 12-2 victory over the Clements Colts on Saturday.
Stats from the game:
Nehemias Vicente: One goal.
Cortes: Four goals, one assist.
Rafeal Lagunas: Two assists.
Manuel Felipe: Three goals.
Steven Lopez: One goal, two assists.
Oliver Gonzalez: Three goals, three assists.
“We actually came out a little flat, they hit us in the mouth. They’re a good team, they’ve got some young talent over there. They were ready to go,” Tanner head coach Matt Smith said. “It was a battle.”
All in all, with a 12-2 performance, he was very pleased with his guys.
“Nehemias counterattacked everything, played great defense in the midfield for us,” Smith said. “Randy got another four goals today, he just wants to win so bad. He loves playing the game, everything he does is about the team. When he asks me what I need to do to help the team win, I tell him just to shoot, I don’t care where you’re from on the field, I don’t care where you’re at, you have two of the strongest feet on the team.”
Another Tanner player, Oliver Gonzalez, according to Smith, had his best game of his high school career and Smith couldn’t be more proud.
“He took over at a certain point and was orchestrating everything. He did a great job, he played his best game today,” he said. “Our goalie, Emmanuel Gonzalez, he did a great job as well.”
The Rattlers are now 9-2 overall on the season, 4-1 in league play, and now 3-0 since their loss to the Mars Hill Bible Panthers back on March 12. A rematch between the two teams is not too far in the future with a scheduled date of April 9.
“We don’t take anybody lightly, we always focus on the next game, but in the back of the kids’ minds, you can tell they’re looking at that game real hard,” Smith said.
