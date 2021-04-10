An extra time goal by Mars Hill Panthers forward Hunter Kilpatrick put away the Tanner Rattlers 1-0 Friday night at Mars Hill Bible School. It was a rematch between the two teams, who faced off back on March 12 at Tanner High School. In the first game, the Panthers defeated the Rattlers in extra time 3-2.
Coming into the rematch, Tanner was ranked sixth in Class 1A/3A right behind the Panthers, who now hold a 13-1 record.
Just like the previous matchup, these two top ranked teams both played well throughout the match, going 81 minutes without a goal being put on the board. To Tanner head coach Matt Smith, this was another game where both teams proved they’re the real deal.
“I think we’re evenly matched with them. This is the second game with them this year where we have gone into extra time to get a winner,” he said. “It just shows how strong they are and how strong we are.”
Back on March 12 in the first meeting between the teams, Smith acknowledged that his team was eager to get another chance at the Panthers. Now 0-2 against then by the thinnest of margins, he knows it’s not over.
“We’ll probably see them in the playoffs, at least I hope we do.”
Tanner senior captain Frankie Vicente, who has been on the team since the eighth grade, feels the same way.
“We played a good game. They played a good game, too, but we’ll get them next time.”
