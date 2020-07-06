Tanner has suspended its athletic workouts until July 13 after one of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Deborah Kenyon said in a Facebook post.
Kenyon said in the Facebook post that the positive test was self-reported and the last time the student was on campus was June 25.
“Because our coaches have been closely following the protocols, we were able to contact everyone in the group,” she said. “To be cautious and to prevent any additional spread of the virus, we have suspended workouts until July 13.”
Kenyon said the school will continue to monitor the situation and follow local, state and national health protocols, as well as guidelines set by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Limestone County Schools.
Kenyon said there is no need for other athletes or students at Tanner to get tested for COVID-19 unless they begin to display symptoms.
