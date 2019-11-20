Tanner works hard to beat Clements

Tanner has several new players thrust into starting roles this season, but it was a couple of old heads that led the Rattlers to a tough 58-52 win over Clements Tuesday night their season opener.
Seniors J.J. Jones and Malik Atkins combined to score 38 points, including the final seven, as Tanner pulled away in the final minute to start its season 1-0.
“I knew it would be tough because it was (Clements') fifth game,” Tanner coach Chris Whitt said. “They've played a lot of games in a week and a half. This was our first game, and we've got a bunch of new guys just trying to learn right now. So, I was just glad to get the W tonight.”
Atkins picked up his third foul early in the third quarter and sat the rest of the quarter, as Clements kept the score close all game. Tanner led 28-27 at halftime and held a slim 42-41 lead after three quarters.
Once Atkins came back on the floor in the fourth, he was a force. Atkins scored 10 of Tanner's 16 points in the final quarter, including a layup that gave the Rattlers a 53-49 lead with 1:11 remaining.
Atkins hit another basket to put Tanner up 56-49 with 42.5 seconds remaining. Then, after Clements' J.T. Farrar hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four points with 20 seconds left, Atkins iced the game with two free throws with 15 seconds remaining.
Atkins scored 18 points for Tanner, while Jones scored 20, as Clements had no one inside who could match his height and athleticism.
Jared Cruz led the new Tanner starters with eight points, while Jabari Brown had five.
“We've got so much to learn defensively with those new guys, and the older guys are trying to teach them,” Whitt said. “It's just a process. Our goal is to improve every game, and by January and February we'll be where we normally are, hopefully.”
Clements dropped to 1-4 with the loss, but coach Mike Holt likes what he is seeing from his players.
“I was pleased with our effort, especially coming off that East Limestone game Monday,” Holt said. “Our kids are confident in what they're doing. We've got to climb a long ladder to get to where we want to be, but we're getting there.”
Dylan Patrick led Clements with 20 points, while Farrar scored 15 for the Colts.
Farrar was the subject of a scary incident after the game ended, as the junior passed out in the handshake line due to what Holt said was dehydration. Farrar was down for about half an hour before an ambulance from Athens-Limestone EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.
Holt said Farrar was released from the hospital and was resting at home Wednesday.
“He had a lot of fluids pumped through him because he was so dehydrated,” Holt said. “He suffers from low sodium and I think his blood sugar was low. But he's good as of today, he's just worn out.”
Girls
Tanner 61, Clements 17
Tanner held Clements scoreless in the first quarter and raced out to a 37-6 halftime lead en route to a big win Tuesday over the Colts.
Shauna Fletcher and Amiya Redus led Tanner's offensive performance by combining for 46 points. Fletcher had 26 for the Rattlers, while Redus chipped in 20. Keyera Jeanes also scored seven points for the Rattlers.
Janiah Anderson led Clements with five points.
