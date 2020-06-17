Wrestling is become a more popular sport at the high school level, but a large group of students aren’t able, or aren’t willing, to participate.
While wrestling is sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the sport isn’t sanctioned for girls only. This means if a girl wants to participate in the sport, she has to compete with and against the boys.
#SanctionAL is a grassroots effort trying to change that by having girls wrestling sanctioned as a high school sport in Alabama. The Alabama Girls High School Wrestling Task Force is behind the effort and would like to see Alabama join 23 other states in sanctioning girls wrestling as a high school sport.
The AHSAA’s current policy requires a minimum of 40 schools to officially recognize girls wrestling programs at their schools before it considers sanctioning the sport. The #SanctionAL campaign is working to provide educational information and resources to help grow opportunities for girls wrestling and promote the addition of girls wrestling programs.
While girls wrestling is not sanctioned by the high school association, there are plenty of girls who wrestle across the state, including some in this area. Jason Guyton, who coaches North Alabama Elite Wrestling, has several girls in the organization who perform well against the boys.
In fact, Guyton said one of his female wrestlers won a match at the state meet this past year, which drew a huge ovation from the crowd.
“It kind of laid out the red carpet, and now that (girls are) proving they can compete, it’s about time to let them do it,” Guyton said. “Every girl doesn’t like to play the standard so-called ‘girls sports’ like softball and volleyball. The problem is, girls have always had to compete against the boys (in wrestling), and sometimes that’s problematic not only from a sports standpoint, but from a cultural standpoint. Some people just don’t feel comfortable with that. With there being a movement to have organized girls wrestling, now the girls will have an option, their families will have an option and it will make it easier for girls to decide to wrestle.”
Julie Lassere, chairwoman of the Alabama Girls High School Wrestling Task Force, said there is a determination to make sure girls wrestling continues to push forward.
“We have a strong wrestling community in Alabama that is rallying around girls’ wrestling so we can increase opportunities for girls and women,” Lassere said in a press release. “Girls wrestling is the fastest growing high school sports in the nation, and our state is seeing the same increase in popularity. Now is the time to embrace girls wrestling in Alabama.”
Guyton said wrestling can benefit girls in many different areas, including financial.
“A lot of people don’t know that women’s wrestling is accepted on the collegiate level,” he said. “Universities give full scholarships to young ladies in the sport of wrestling. These girls would have the opportunity to continue to do this with part of their school getting paid for.”
Guyton said wrestling can also help girls with their confidence and strength.
“We know a lot of times with girls, there’s a lot of confidence measures when growing up on how to interact with others,” he said. “But when you’re in a wrestling arena and it’s one person against another person, it builds that confidence, whether you win or lose. The satisfaction you get out of a match just makes you feel great and builds up your confidence and strength.”
