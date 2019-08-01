ALEXANDER CITY — Team Alabama won 21 of 24 points in Wednesday’s three-ball match play session to blaze their way to a fourth consecutive Southern Junior Cup title at Willow Point Golf & Country Club.
The domination in three-ball match play came after Alabama posted 15.5 points from the Four-Ball and Foursomes sessions Tuesday.
Alabama finished the two-day, three session event with 36.5 points. Missouri narrowly edged Mississippi for second place with 13.5 points, while Mississippi finished in third place with 13 points.
Arkansas was unable to compete in this year’s event.
Athens native Ally Williams competed in her four consecutive Southern Junior Cup for Team Alabama, and helped the team win each year she participated. Williams will be playing golf at Mississippi State University this fall.
The Southern Junior Cup is an invitation-only, Ryder Cup format co-ed team competition. The format consisted of 18 holes of match play with Four-Ball, Foursomes, and Three-Ball Match Play sessions. The result of any match tied after 18 holes were final. Each match was worth 1 point. A half point would go to each side for a tie.
Each state competed against the other two states in an equal number of matches. Four-Ball and Foursomes sides consisted of one male and one female, while Three-Ball Matches were male vs. male and female vs. female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.