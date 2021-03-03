The Athens Golden Eagles, East Limestone Lady Indians and Elkmont Red Devils will be three of 24 teams participating in the River City Shootout soccer tournament hosted by the West Morgan Lady Rebels at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex beginning Friday.
Each team will play three games in the bracket format.
Schools participating in the girls division of the tournament include Athens, East Limestone, Elkmont, Hazel Green, John Carroll Catholic, Lawrence County, Russellville and Sparkman.
Playing in the boys division are Athens, Buckhorn, Cullman, Decatur, East Limestone, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Indian Springs, James Clemens, John Carroll Catholic, Lawrence County, Madison Academy, Pelham, Vestavia Hills, West Morgan and West Point.
