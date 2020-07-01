MADISON — The biggest party of the summer is headed to Toyota Field.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced additional details on its inaugural Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.
“The big takeaway for me has been the reaction of our guests when they experience Toyota Field; people are amazed,” Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said about the first number of larger events at Toyota Field.
“This will undoubtedly be the biggest event at Toyota Field since we’ve opened, and so it’s fitting it will be for the biggest party of the summer.”
The patriotic extravaganza will feature on-field inflatables, carnival games and ax throwing. Live music and entertainment will be on display from 4:30–9 p.m.
Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in special attractions like a bungee trampoline jump, a giant swing and an on-field train ride for an additional $3 per ride. Classic on-field activities and contests are also planned for kids, including potato sack races, apple pie eating and more. Team mascot Sprocket is also scheduled for various appearances throughout the event.
Select food trucks will be on-site, which along with classic ballpark fare, is available for purchase. Additional checkout points have been installed throughout the facility to ensure timely service. Trash Pandas Catering will also debut specialty items like the ‘Merica Dog and the Sweet ‘n Cheesy Squealer.
The evening will culminate with a large fireworks show.
The event is being held under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Toyota Field will be operating at half capacity, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
All Toyota Field staff will be required to wear a face covering, and all guests are strongly urged to do so as well. As with all public events at Toyota Field, all guests will have a contactless temperature check upon entrance to the facility and no guest will be admitted with a reading of 100.4 degrees or greater. All other current guidelines will be adhered to.
Pepsi gates will open at 4 p.m. for general admission. Trash Pandas Nation full season ticket holders will have 30 minutes of early access beginning at 3:30 p.m. through the Trustmark VIP Entrance. Attendees can also choose to find seats in the Seating Bowl. Tickets are limited due to guidelines and are on sale now. Admission is $10 per person, children 2 years and younger do not require a ticket. Parking is $6 per vehicle and available for purchase in advance. Tickets are available online at TrashPandasBaseball.com/events, in-person at the Toyota Field Ticket Office, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1.
The event will cap off the Fourth of July weekend of activities at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas will host a patriotic block party on Friday. The slate of summer activities continues Friday, July 10 with an on-field movie night featuring “Field of Dreams.” Session No. 3 of the Trash Pandas Day Camp begins Monday, July 13.
