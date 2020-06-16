MADISON — More than two months after the Rocket City Trash Pandas were supposed to begin their inaugural Minor League Baseball season, baseball will finally be played at Toyota Field in Madison. But the Trash Pandas won't be playing.
Instead, the organization announced the brand-new venue will host the Rocket City Baseball Classic beginning Wednesday.
Fifteen travel select teams representing the region will play a round-robin tournament format of 29 games over a five-day span. The first game of the tournament, between travel teams VBA and 43, is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch at Toyota Field. While most of the games will take place at the Trash Pandas' new home, nine contests will be played at James Clemens High School throughout the weekend.
“Baseball at this ballpark has been a long time coming,” said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson. “The sound of the ball hitting the bat will echo throughout the ballpark, concession stands will be open, the seventh inning stretch, and of course an umpire bellowing ‘play ball’…we can’t wait to play these games at this amazing facility.”
The field of teams also includes Madison Express, Dinger, Caba 17, Caba 16, Green Wave, Blue Wave 17, Blue Wave 16, Giants 1, Giants 2, Raiders 16, Raiders 17, Blue Sox 17 and Blue Sox 16.
A 5:30 p.m. contest will follow Wednesday’s tournament opener. Toyota Field will host games on Thursday at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday will see contests beginning at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A total of seven games are scheduled for Saturday with start times of 8 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. The tournament will culminate on Sunday with games at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visit TrashPandasBaseball.com/events for the full schedule of matchups.
Daily general admission tickets are $10 each. Children 2 years and younger are admitted at no charge, and there is no parking fee for this event. Tickets are on sale now at TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events, in-person at the Toyota Field Ticket Office during regular business hours, or by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 1.
Toyota Field food and beverage will be available during each game. The event is a Center for Disease Control (CDC) compliant event.
The tournament is added to a slate of activities the organization has produced since the latest amendments to the state’s safer at home order. Trash Pandas Block Parties featuring fireworks, live entertainment and more are scheduled for June 19 and July 3. Last week, the organization announced a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 4.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A Affiliate of MLB’s Angels.
