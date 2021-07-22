Timely hitting by the Rocket City Trash Pandas led to a 10-5 win Tuesday night at Toyota Field against the Tennessee Smokies.
Rocket City starting pitcher Chris Rodriguez struggled in the second inning, as he gave up a pair of RBI singles to Tennessee’s Chase Strumpf and Levi Jordan to put the Smokies up 2-0.
The Trash Pandas responded in the bottom of the frame. David MacKinnon led off with a walk, and Dalton Pompey singled to put two on base with nobody out.
Izzy Wilson followed that up with a RBI single to left, scoring MacKinnon. Mitch Nay then doubled to the gap in right center, scoring Pompey and Wilson to give the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead after two innings.
After Rodriguez shut the Smokies' bats down in order in the top of the third, the Trash Pandas were able to expand their lead in a big way. Making his Rocket City debut, third baseman Brendon Davis hit a solo home run to right center to make it 4-2. Orlando Martinez doubled, and MacKinnon walked to keep the inning alive. Pompey launched a three-run shot to right center, his fifth of the season. Anthony Mulrine capped the scoring for the Trash Pandas with a RBI single to give the Trash Pandas an 8-2 lead.
The Smokies added a pair of runs in the fourth, but it would end up not making much of a difference.
Martinez added to Rocket City’s lead with a solo home run in the fourth, his 11th of the season.
The Smokies scored one unearned run in the fifth, ending Rodriguez’s outing. He gave up two earned runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four innings while making the start on his 23rd birthday.
Luke Leftwich was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas, earning the win with two scoreless innings. Keith Rogalla pitched two scoreless innings, and Oliver Ortega sealed the victory in the ninth by striking out the side.
The Trash Pandas plated their 10th and final run in the eighth on a wild pitch that scored Nay.
All nine Rocket City starters reached base. Wilson led the team, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Pompey went 2-for-3 with a three-run blast and a pair of runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.