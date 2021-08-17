The Rocket City Trash Pandas finished off their road trip with a 12-3 loss Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Smokies. The Trash Pandas split the six-game series 3-3 and ended the 12-game road trip above .500 with a 7-5 overall record.
The Smokies began their scoring spree in the first off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Janson Junk. After putting two runners on and getting two outs, he walked Chase Strumpf to load the bases. An error by Rocket City shortstop Carlos Herrera followed by a two-run single by Tyler Payne gave the Smokies a 3-0 lead.
Herrera got one run back for the Trash Pandas in the bottom of the second on a solo shot down the right field line off of Tennessee starter Cam Sanders.
Strumpf hit a two-run home run in the third to increase the lead to 5-1. It was a quick outing for Junk, as he was pulled after giving up the home run. He gave up five runs, two earned, with four walks and two strikeouts in his three innings of work.
Rocket City's Ray-Patrick Didder got the second run to cross home plate for the Trash Pandas on a RBI double. Nelson Maldonado followed up that run by the Trash Pandas with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Orlando Martinez plated another run for the Trash Pandas in the fifth on his 20th double of the season to score Anthony Milrine. But three runs is all they could muster off three Tennessee relievers.
Elvis Peguero was first out of the bullpen for the Trash Pandas giving up one run in the fourth. Adrian Almeida pitched two scoreless innings to maintain the 6-3 score. Luke Leftwich came in the seventh and gave up five runs. Nathan Bates gave up one run in the eighth.
The Trash Pandas (44-43) return home to Toyota Field Tuesday night to begin a seven-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Trash Pandas 4, Smokies 2
Two home runs and four RBIs by Rocket City Trash Pandas catcher Michael Cruz led to a 4-2 victory Saturday night over the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium. The game was shortened to five innings due to inclement weather.
Tennessee got on the board first in the second inning after an error by Trash Pandas third basemen Luis Aviles Jr. He was charged with a two-base error on the ground ball by Tennessee’s Maldonado to make it 1-0.
Cruz tied the game in the third with a solo shot over the left-center field wall, his first home run of the game.
The Smokies retook the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the frame with a two-out RBI double by Maldonado.
But Cruz responded in a big way in the fourth. After two-straight singles by designated hitter Mitch Nay and center fielder Didder, Cruz launched a three-run home run to right to give the Trash Pandas a 4-2 lead.
Trash Pandas starter Aaron Hernandez retired the last six of the seven Smokies batters he faced before the thunderstorm came in. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Rocket City tallied five hits. Along with Cruz’s two home runs, Nay went 2-for-2 with two singles and a run scored. Didder also recorded a single.
