Early run support at the plate by the Rocket City Trash Pandas and a stellar outing by the bullpen led the way to a 5-2 victory Tuesday night over the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.
Luis Aviles plated the first run with a RBI single to left field. Ray Patrcik-Didder followed that up with a RBI single of his own off the glove of Birmingham shortstop Romy Gonzalez. A wild pitch by Barons reliever Felix Paulino brought Didder around to score to give the Trash Pandas a 3-0 lead heading into the third.
In the bottom of the third, Dalton Pompey notched a two-out single to keep the inning alive. Anthony Mulrine then launched a two-run shot beyond the left field wall for his third home run of the season to make it a 5-0 game.
Following a 16-minute rain delay, Trash Pandas starting pitcher Kyle Tyler went back on the mound in the fourth, retiring the Barons in order to maintain the lead.
The Barons scored two runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Gonzalez to cut the Trash Pandas' lead down to 5-2.
Over 4 1/3 innings pitched, Tyler gave up two earned runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Rocket City reliever Keith Rogalla entered the game and recorded back-to-back punchouts to end the inning and strand a runner on base. He returned in the sixth and struck out the side in order to hold the three-run lead for the Trash Pandas. He would earn his first victory of the season.
Trash Panda relievers Connor Higgins and Kolton Ingram each pitched a scoreless inning.
Rocket City’s Oliver Ortega took over in the ninth to earn the save and seal the victory for the Trash Pandas after working around a single.
The bullpen combined to pitch 4 2/3 innings without giving up a run while striking out seven Birmingham batters.
The Trash Pandas record now sits at .500 with a 35-35 record on the season.
