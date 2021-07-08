After coming from behind late in the game to take the lead, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't maintain it, giving up five runs in the ninth to lose 8-6 Tuesday to Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field. It was the first home game for the Trash Pandas in more than two weeks.
Montgomery began the scoring in the first inning. Designated hitter Garrett Whitley led off the game with an infield single. After stealing second, he eventually came around to score on a single from shortstop Miles Mastrobuoni to give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead.
Rocket City quickly tied the game in the bottom of the frame when second baseman Luis Aviles Jr. launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field wall, to tie the game at 1-1.
The score stayed tied up at one apiece until the sixth inning. The Biscuits tallied two runs to take the lead. After putting runners on first and second with no outs, first baseman Jonathan Aranda hit a bloop single to right-center to score infielder Xavier Edwards and move Mastrobuoni to second. Cather Ford Proctor hit a line-drive single to right before that half of the inning concluded to bring Mastrobuoni around for a 3-1 lead in favor of Montgomery.
Rocket City left fielder Izzy Wilson led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, then moved to second on an infield single by designated hitter Ibandel Isabel. After Wilson stole third, he scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by second baseman Gavin Cecchini to make it a 3-2 game.
The Trash Pandas took their only lead of the game in the eighth using the long ball. Center fielder Torii Hunter Jr. began the inning with a single to center field. In his third at-bat of the game, Aviles launched his second home run of the game, this time a two-run blast over the left field wall, to give the Trash Pandas a 4-3 lead.
Trash Pandas closer Keith Rogalla couldn’t get the save in the ninth. After getting one out, Rogalla walked two batters, got a fly out and hit a batter to load the bases with two outs. With the Biscuits down to their final strike, Mastrobuoni lined a single to left, bringing around two runs to retake a 5-4 lead.
But the Biscuits weren’t done scoring. After the two-run RBI single, Aranda lined a two-run triple of the right field wall. Left fielder Ruben Cardenas followed that with an RBI single to left to score Aranda and give the Biscuits an 8-4 lead.
A two-run shot by Cecchini in the bottom of the ninth got the Trash Pandas within two runs at 8-6, but that’s all they would get after Montgomery’s closer Chris Muller struck out first baseman David MacKinnon and got right fielder Orlando Martinez to pop out to third to end the game.
Rocket City outhit Montgomery 14-11. Aviles had three hits in his four plate appearances with two home runs, three RBIs, a double and two runs scored. MacKinnon had three singles, while Isabel singled twice and scored once.
Montgomery reliever Ivan Perez got the win for the Biscuits, while the loss was handed to Rogalla for the Trash Pandas. He allowed five runs on three hits with two walks in 2/3 innings pitched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.