James Alfred Sain, 55, of Tanner, Alabama, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Rickey Lowery officiating. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home. Mr. Sain was born De…