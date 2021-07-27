Seven late runs given up by the Rocket City Trash Pandas led to an 8-3 loss to the Tennessee Smokies Saturday night at Toyota Field.
The Smokies brought the first run around to score in the top of the third on a solo home run over the left field wall by Brennan Davis off of Rocket City starting pitcher Davis Daniel.
Daniel allowed just one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Tennessee’s starter Dakota Charles gave up just one hit and three walks with five strikeouts over in his five innings pitched to earn the victory.
After pitching a scoreless sixth inning, Trash Pandas reliever Adrian Almeida gave up four runs to the Tennessee offense, finished off by a bases-loaded three-run double from Carlos Sepulveda to make it a 5-0 game.
Rocket City got its first run on the board in the eighth on a 429-foot solo home run to right center from Brendon Davis, his third home run in four games.
Tennessee’s Cam Balego hit a two-run triple in the top of the ninth followed by a RBI single from Tim Susnara against Rocket City reliever Luke Leftwich to increase its lead of 8-1.
In the bottom of the ninth, Rocket City’s Izzy Wilson blasted his league-leading 17th home run of the season, a two-run shot to right to end the scoring at 8-3.
Rocket City only tallied four hits in the loss, with both home runs amounting to all of the scoring for the Trash Pandas' offense. The two home runs increases the Trash Pandas’ league-leading home run total to 108 so far on the season.
Sunday's game
The game between the Tennessee Smokies and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was suspended in the second inning due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday, Aug. 31. A time for the games has yet to be announced. The game will continue from the bottom of the second inning, with the Trash Pandas trailing 1-0 after a solo home run over the left field wall by Tennessee's Christopher Morel.
The Trash Pandas will continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons beginning Tuesday evening. First pitch from Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
