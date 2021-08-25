The Rocket City Trash Pandas narrowly squeaked out a 4-3 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday night in the opening of a six-game series between the two teams at MGM Park.
Biloxi’s David Fry got the Shuckers on the board in the bottom of the first with a double off Rocket City starting pitcher Ryan Smith. Fry reached third on an error by the Trash Pandas defense and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Chad Spanberger to give the Shuckers a 1-0 advantage.
The Trash Pandas tied things up at 1-1 in the third when Orlando Martinez scored on a RBI single by David MacKInnon off of Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas.
Rocket City got its first lead of the game in the fifth. Izzy Wilson singled, followed by a double from Mitch Nay that put runners on second and third with no outs. Two consecutive sacrifice fly’s by Ray-Patrick Didder and Anthony Mulrine gave the Trash Pandas a 3-1 lead.
Biloxi scored in the sixth to make it 3-2 after a RBI single by Tristen Lutz on a line drive to left field.
Smith pitched six innings for the Trash Pandas. He gave up nine hits and allowed two runs, one earned, with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Luis Aviles Jr. hit a double in the eighth and came around to score on a RBI single by Martinez, which turned out to be a needed insurance run.
Biloxi’s David Hamilton made it a one-run game of 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth with a single off Trash Pandas pitcher Kolton Ingram. After Hamilton was caught stealing, Ingram got Korry Howell to ground out to end the game and secure the win for Rocket City.
