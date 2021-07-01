After getting out to good start, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn’t maintain the lead with struggles on offense of late, losing 4-2 to the Tennessee Smokies in the series opener Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.
Rocket City’s Orlando Martinez reached with a two-out walk in the top of the first against Smokies starting pitcher Cam Sanders. David MacKinnon followed that up with a two-run home run over the center field wall for his sixth of the season to give the Trash Pandas a quick 2-0 advantage.
Tennessee’s Christopher Morel hit a solo shot in the bottom of the frame off of Trash Pandas starter Boomer Biegalski to cut Rocket City’s lead in half to 2-1.
Both pitchers were able to settle in and put up zeroes until the fifth.
Tennessee’s Zach Davis notched a one-out single and advanced to second on a balk. A couple batters later, Morel stepped back up to the plate, hitting a RBI single to left to bring Davis across home plate to tie the game at 2-2.
Rocket City brought in Adrian Almeida from the bullpen to get out of the inning, but he was not able to do it unscathed, allowing a RBI single to Carlos Sepulveda to give the Smokies a 3-2 lead at the end of the fifth.
Biegalski gave up three earned runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. This was his third loss of the season.
Tennessee reliever Brandon Hughes managed to get around leadoff walks in both the sixth and seventh to keep the 3-2 lead intact.
Trash Pandas reliever Luke Leftwich gave up a run in the eighth to increase the Smokies lead of 4-2. Smokies closer Cayne Ueckert got the Trash Pandas batters out in order in the top of the ninth to take home the victory.
Sanders got the win for Tennessee. He gave up two runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
The Trash Pandas only had two hits in the game, all from MacKinnon. He reached base in all four plate appearances with a single, home run and two walks.
