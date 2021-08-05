Despite scoring first, the Rocket City Trash Pandas were unable to hold their early lead in a 5-1 loss Tuesday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. This was the first game of a six-game series with the Lookouts.
Rocket City’s Orlando Martinez singled to lead off the game, followed by a Brendon Davis walk to put two runners on with no outs in the first. David MacKinnon came through with a RBI double on a deep fly ball to right, scoring Martinez to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.
Rocket City starting pitcher Aaron Hernandez held the Lookouts' offense in check for most of the game until the sixth. After retiring the first two batters he faced, Chattanooga’s Chuckie Robinson and Yoel Yanqui hit back-to-back singles before Quincy McAfee hit a two-run triple in the right field corner to give the Lookouts their first lead of the game. Matt Lloyd followed up with a RBI single to end the sixth inning with the Lookouts ahead 3-1.
In his 5 2/3 innings pitched, Hernandez, who's record now moves to 2-4 on the season, gave up three earned runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Hernandez got the final out of the sixth before Mathias Dietz came out in relief and gave up a two-run blast to Chattanooga’s Drew Mount in the seventh, increasing the Lookouts lead to 5-1.
Jose Marte, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Angles from the San Francisco Giants organization on the July 31 trade deadline, pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Since joining the Trash Pandas, he has made two scoreless relief appearances so far.
Rocket City tallied five hits in the game, three of which were doubles and two were singles by Martinez.
