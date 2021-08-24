A 4-0 lead Sunday by the Rocket City Trash Pandas over the Chattanooga Lookouts wasn't enough in their 10-7 loss in the final game of the series at Toyota Field.
Rocket City got a 2-0 lead early in the ballgame. Mitch Nay and Ray-Patrick Didder each reached base on back-to-back walks in the second. Michael Cruz followed up with a two-run double into the gap in right-center.
A RBI single in the fourth by Rocket City's Brendan Davis and Izzy Wilson's solo home run over the right field wall gave the Trash Pandas a 4-0 lead.
While Rocket City starting pitcher Jhonathan Diaz was able to maintain the lead for most of the game, things began to take a turn in the sixth. After hitting a batter with the bases loaded, forcing Chattanooga's first run of the game, Wilson Garcia launched a grand slam to left to put the Lookouts in front 5-4.
Diaz gave up five earned runs on four hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Mathias Dietz followed in relief of Diaz and gave up three more runs. What was once a 4-0 lead by the Trash Pandas had become an 8-4 lead by the Lookouts.
Rocket City's Carlos Herrera hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to briefly cut the Lookouts lead down to 8-5.
But Chattanooga's Robbie Tenerowicz and Chuckie Robinson hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach for the Trash Pandas.
Didder brought in two more runs for the Trash Pandas in the ninth on a two-run single with the bases loaded.
The Trash Pandas will be back on the road Tuesday against the Biloxi Shuckers to begin a six-game series at MGM Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Trash Pandas 11, Lookouts 5
An RBI double down the left field line by Rocket City’s by designated hitter Brendan Davis put the Trash Pandas up in the first inning at 1-0.
The Trash Pandas took a 2-0 lead after Wilson singled and stole second, third and home. The Trash Pandas went on to score three more runs in the inning to make it 5-0 after a two-run double by Aviles and a RBI single by Orlando Martinez.
Lookouts plated two runs in the fourth, but the Trash Pandas would pull away in the fifth with a five-run inning. Wilson launched a two-run home run to the opposite field. Nay followed suit by hitting a solo shot over the left field wall. After a single by the Trash Pandas, Anthony Mulrine hit the third home run of the inning for Rocket City, a two-run blast to left, to make it a 10-2 ballgame.
The Lookouts tallied three more runs in the game in the sixth through eighth innings, but a Martinez solo shot in the final inning sealed the 11-5 victory for the Trash Pandas.
Rocket City tallied 13 hits in the game.
Trash Pandas starting pitcher Jansen Junk got his first win with the club since coming over from the trade deadline July 31. He allowed three runs on nine hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in his six innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.