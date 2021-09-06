A 4-2 extra-inning defeat by the Tennessee Smokies over the Rocket City Trash Pandas concluded their series finale for the season Sunday night at Toyota Field.
The Trash Pandas did win the series three games to one. However, with the loss, the Trash Pandas remain a half-game out of the final playoff spot.
In a 2-2 in the top of the 10th inning, Tennessee catcher Harrison Wenson hit a two-run single off of Rocket City reliever Keith Rogalla to go up 4-2 and ultimately secure the victory for the Smokies.
Rocket City's Luis Aviles Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score Carlos Herrera from third to open the scoring and give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 advantage.
A solo home run by Tennessee's Brennan Davis in the fourth tied things up, with an RBI single from Edwin Figuera putting the Smokies up 2-1. Rocket City starting pitcher Robinson Pina gave up two earned on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
But the Trash Pandas quickly got even with the Smokies in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Aviles and Mitch Nay. That would be all that Rocket City would score, as they were held to seven hits in the game.
The Trash Pandas (53-49) will be on the road for the final time this regular season against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.
Saturday's game
Trash Pandas 5, Smokies 4
Rocket City starter Christopher Molina pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Luke Leftwich pitched the sixth and seventh and retired the Smokies batters.
Trash Pandas reliever Adrian Almeaida pitched a scoreless eighth after allowing a leadoff walk to begin the inning. Kolton Ingram got his fourth save of the season in the ninth for the Trash Pandas to seal the victory.
David MacKinnon went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four of the five Trash Pandas RBIs.
