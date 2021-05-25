An early lead by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos was too much for the Rocket City Trash Pandas to overcome Sunday, losing the final game of the six game series 7-4 at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola.
Pensacola’s Tristian Pompey was issued a bases-loaded walk by Rocket City’s Jake Lee in the first. Lorenzo Hampton plated two on an RBI single followed up by a Connor Justus sacrifice fly to give Pensacola a quick 4-0 lead out of the gate.
That lead increased to 5-0 in the bottom of the second for the Blue Wahoos on an RBI double by Peyton Burdick.
Rocket City’s Matt Jones put the Trash Pandas on the board in the third with a solo home run over the left field fence. But Pensacola bounced right back in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run blast by Justus to make it 7-1.
The Trash Pandas cut the lead to 7-4 in the fifth with a pair of RBI doubles by Jones and Ray-Patrick Didder. Orlando Martinez added the fourth run on a RBI single.
Despite Rocket City threatening in the eighth and ninth, Pensacola’s 7-4 lead stayed put until the final out.
Rocket City lost five of six games in the series, with the Trash Pandas' only win coming 2-1 Friday.
The Trash Pandas record stands at 8-10. They will be back home at Toyota Field tonight to start a six-game homestand with the Birmingham Barons. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.