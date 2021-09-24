The Rocket City Trash Pandas led all of Double-A throughout the season in attendance with an average of 5,726 per each home game at Toyota Field. That ranks 10th all-time in Minor League Baseball history, according to a release from Rocket City.
“After the canceled 2020 season, it was incredible to see the Trash Pandas take the field for the first time in 2021,” General Manager Garrett Fahmann said in the release. “We are very grateful for the amazing support of the North Alabama community that powered us to a successful first season, and we can't wait to do it again in 2022.”
In their inaugural season, the Trash Pandas finished with an overall record of 54-56 in a 110-game span, finishing third in the Double-A South North division. As a team, the Trash Pandas led all of Double-A South with 152 home runs, and 59 total players suited up for the Trash Pandas in 2021 — 10 of which made their MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels, according to the release.
The Trash Pandas will open their next season in Birmingham Friday, April 8, 2022, with the home opener scheduled Tuesday, April 12, 2022, against Pensacola.
